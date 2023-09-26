A truck carrying more than 300 cartons containing Arunachal-made liquor met with an accident at Shantipur in Jamugurihat in Assam’s Sonitpur on September 26.

Reports suggested that the vehicle with the licence plate UP-86T-9861 overturned on the side of National Highway 15 while being laden with a sizable amount of illicit alcohol.

The truck's driver was able to flee the area. Local officials responded to the situation immediately and seized the illegal alcohol, in particular the Jamugurihat police.

This incident brings to light the continuous problem of illegal spirits trafficking over state lines and the accompanying risks to public safety.