Truck driver, Abhijit Shobdokar was shot by police during a crime scene reconstruction related to the murder of Constable Ujjal Bora. The incident occurred late last night when police took Shobdokar to the crime scene as part of an investigation into Bora's death.

Reports indicate that during the reconstruction exercise, Shobdokar attempted to flee after seizing a rifle from one of the officers. In response, the police fired a warning shot into the air. When Shobdokar continued to resist and refused to comply with orders, the police fired another shot, injuring him in the leg.

Shobdokar had previously been implicated in the murder of Constable Bora, and a case was registered against. Police had brought him to the scene for the crime reconstruction when the shooting occurred.

After the incident, Shobdokar was immediately apprehended and taken to Silchar Medical College for treatment. Authorities have stated that further investigations are ongoing to assess the situation and the actions taken by the police.

Earlier, Constable Bora tragically lost his life after being hit by a truck during an operation at Churaibari, Assam. The police were attempting to intercept a suspicious truck when it rammed into Bora. The truck, which was reportedly carrying contraband, and the police vehicle pursuing it both lost control and veered off the road. Efforts to confirm the truck’s contents and the identities of those involved are ongoing.