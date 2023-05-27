Major discrepancies continue to rise out of the ongoing investigation into SI Junmoni Rabha’s death case with the latest being the bail of truck driver Sumit Pal who allegedly rammed his container truck onto SI Junmoni Rabha's vehicle on May 16.

As per reports, Sumit Pal who was released on bail has already reached Uttar Pradesh.

Surprisingly, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is yet to question Pal with regards to the suspicious death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Sumit Kumar Pal, the driver of the container truck which allegedly rammed into SI Junmoni Rabha’s vehicle on the night of May 16, had surrendered before the Jakhalabandha police station three days after the incident.

Meanwhile, names of several cops of Assam Police have cropped up in connection with Rabha’s death as the investigation by the CID advances.

Also read : Assam: Over Rs 4 crore government funds allegedly embezzled during WIMCO land dealings in Dhubri