A truck and a waste collection cart owned by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) were involved in an accident atop the Nilachal flyover in Maligaon, Guwahati, less than 24 hours after inauguration.

According to sources, the truck hit the push cart from behind while travelling at a high rate of speed. The collision caused the cart to whirl and turn turtle. The GMC employee driving it suffered minor injuries.

Soon after, Jalukbari police arrived at the site and impounded the truck that was responsible for the collision.

It's noteworthy that the accident happened on the Nilachal flyover on the morning of August 31, just after it had been inaugurated. As a result, there was also a back up of traffic over the flyover.

It needs mention here that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 30 inaugurated the much-awaited flyover in Maligaon which was named as 'Nilachal Flyover' a few hours before inauguration.

The inauguration comes as a relief for commuters in Guwahati who have been facing significant traffic congestion on the Bharalumukh-Jalukbari stretch of road due to ongoing construction works for the flyover.