In an early morning operation on Tuesday, a police team from Guwahati, Assam, intercepted a truck suspected of illegal cattle transportation near the Jorabat checkpoint, bordering Assam and Meghalaya.

According to police sources, the truck, registered as AS01KC9657, was apprehended around 5 am during a routine check. Upon inspection, authorities discovered 20 cattle being transported without valid documentation.

The driver, identified as Phulchand Khan (35), along with his helpers Jahidul Islam (30) and Baser Ali (24), all residents of Barpeta district in Assam, were immediately apprehended.

The seizure came following specific intelligence indicating the illegal transportation of cattle from Assam to Meghalaya through Jorabat without proper legal authorization.

Investigations revealed that the truck lacked the necessary ownership papers and veterinary certificates required for the legal transportation of cattle. The driver and helpers claimed they were transporting the cattle from Baghbar in Assam to Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

Currently, the seized vehicle, along with the 20 cattle, is impounded at the Jorabat Police Outpost. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the illegal activity and to take appropriate legal action.