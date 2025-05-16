A truck veered off the Kaliabhomora bridge and plunged into the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Thursday, leaving one person dead. The incident occurred while the vehicle was en route from Tezpur to Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

According to police, the truck broke through the bridge's right-side railing before falling into the river. "It seems the truck lost control and fell into the river after breaking the railing on the right side," Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das said.

"We got intimation from the passersby and immediately called NDRF and SDRF personnel."

Rescue teams recovered one body from the submerged vehicle. Operations are ongoing to determine if others were involved and to recover any remaining victims. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the accident, and an investigation is underway. (PTI)