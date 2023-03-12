In a successful crackdown on illegal coal smuggling, Simaltapu police of Gossaigaon sub-division raided Bagmara on the Assam-Bengal border and seized a 22-wheeler truck loaded with smuggled coal.

According to sources, the police intercepted the truck with registration number RJ 29 GB 0563 while the coal was being loaded. The driver of the truck, Mainpal Singh, was also arrested during the raid.

The coal was supposed to be transported from Margarita in Assam to Bihar, as claimed by the driver. However, it is not yet clear why the smuggled coal was hidden in the river bed, and the police are investigating the matter.

Earlier, another truck carrying illegal coal had been detained for a few days and was confined to Shimlutapu police station near Srirampur inter-state check post on the Assam-Bengal border.

This recent seizure of smuggled coal once again highlights the issue of illegal coal mining and transportation in the region. The authorities concerned have been urged to take strong action against the illegal activities and prevent the environmental degradation caused by such illegal practices.

The news of the seizure of the truck with smuggled coal has sent shockwaves through the local communities in the region, who have expressed concern over the impact of such illegal activities on the environment and the health of the people.

The police authorities have assured that they will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to curb illegal coal smuggling in the region.