Assam: Tuluni festival to showcase Sümi Naga heritage and cultural traditions in Tinsukia

The historic Longtong Sema Naga village under the 83 Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency in Assam's Tinsukia district will celebrate the Tuluni festival on July 8, marking the premier and most sacred agricultural festival of the Sümi (Sema) Naga community.

The annual mid-year festival, organised under the auspices of the All Assam Sema Naga Council, commemorates the season of abundance, prosperity and community fellowship. Members of the Sema Naga community from different areas are expected to participate in the celebrations at the historic village.

The festival will showcase the rich cultural traditions of the Sümi Nagas, with participants dressed in traditional attire featuring deep maroon, black and white handwoven garments, intricate bead ornaments and customary warrior headgear, reflecting the community's enduring cultural heritage.

Community elders said Tuluni, historically known as Anni, marks the period following the completion of crop sowing and before the harvest season. The festival has long been associated with thanksgiving, social harmony and collective well-being.

Besides its agricultural significance, Tuluni also serves as an important occasion for strengthening community bonds. Traditionally, the festival provides an opportunity for resolving long-standing disputes, renewing relationships and reinforcing the spirit of reconciliation within the community.

The day-long programme will feature traditional rituals, indigenous folk songs and customary dances that have been preserved and passed down through generations. Organisers said the celebrations are aimed at promoting and preserving the cultural identity of the Sümi Naga community while encouraging younger generations to remain connected with their traditional heritage.

Community leaders expressed confidence that this year's celebration at the historic Longtong Sema village will further strengthen cultural awareness and reinforce the values of unity, heritage preservation and communal harmony.