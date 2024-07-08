Tuluni festival celebrated in Longtong village under Tinsukia district

The Sema Naga community celebrated their largest and most significant festival, Tuluni, with great enthusiasm on Monday at Longtong village under Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia district. The festival, which is the most sacred and holy event for the Sema Naga people, was marked by vibrant cultural programs and a spirit of unity and togetherness.

Kahoto Sema, President, and Kasto Sema, Vice President of the All Assam Sema Naga Council, highlighted the importance of the Tuluni festival. They explained that this annual celebration at Longtong village signifies the beginning of a new season, the harvesting of new crops, and the victory of past wars. Celebrated during the beautiful monsoon season, Tuluni is a time for feasting and merry-making, as well as for mending broken relationships and fostering unity among people regardless of caste, creed, race, language, or religion.

"Tuluni," also known as "Anni," denotes a season of plentiful crops. The festival was a joyous occasion, filled with traditional cultural programs. Women’s groups performed Ayekuzu Le Longtong, youth groups presented Atuna Nanu Pepu Kuxu, and men's groups showcased Lejole. Additionally, a traditional fashion show was conducted by the Sunday school students, adding to the vibrant festivities.

Kasto Sema emphasized that Tuluni is a celebration of togetherness, harmony, and the abundant blessings of nature. The festival serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of the Sema Naga community and their commitment to preserving their traditions while embracing unity and harmony among all.

The celebrations at Longtong village were a testament to the enduring spirit and cultural richness of the Sema Naga community, bringing together people from various walks of life to celebrate their shared heritage and the bounties of the season.