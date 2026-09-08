Assam: Turtle rescued from flooded residential area in Nagaon’s Rupahihat

A turtle was rescued from East Singimari in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, early morning of September 8 after it was spotted entering a residential area amid rising floodwaters.

Local residents suspect that the turtle may have entered the inhabited area due to the artificial floodwaters surrounding the locality. The sighting during the early hours created curiosity and concern among residents.

A local resident reportedly spotted the turtle while stepping out of his house and immediately informed other people in the area. Following the sighting, residents contacted the Singimari Forest Department and requested officials to rescue the animal.

However, locals alleged that forest department personnel took considerable time to reach the spot. According to residents, officials arrived at the location nearly three hours after being informed.

The turtle was subsequently handed over to the forest department by the local residents, who had kept it safe until the arrival of the officials.

The rescue comes amid waterlogging and flood-like conditions in parts of the area, which residents believe may have forced the turtle to move towards human habitation in search of safer ground.