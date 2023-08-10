In a tragic turn of events, an adult elephant died from his wounds in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati city, after being struck by a speeding train.

On the morning of August 10, the event took place close to the village of Digaru.

According to sources, a tusker was struck by a train early this morning and was being treated by forest officials who had come on the spot after learning of the occurrence.

But despite their best attempts, the medical staff couldn't save the elephant from its wounds.