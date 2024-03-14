A wave of devastation swept through Kaurpara near Howly as flames tore through the residence of Fazlar Khan during Iftar. The inferno, which erupted suddenly, consumed the house of the family.

Despite the efforts of locals to quell the blaze, the absence of adequate road infrastructure hampered the timely arrival of fire tenders. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of another fire outbreak earlier in the day at Dhakalia Para in Howly, where four homes fell prey to the relentless flames.