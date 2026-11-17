Two men arrested in connection with the killing of three members of a family in Assam's Duliajan have reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime during police questioning. Gold ornaments and cash have also been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused, identified as Raju Das and Amrit Das, were apprehended at Simaluguri railway station by Moran Police, with the assistance of the Railway Police (GRP), while allegedly attempting to flee to Kolkata aboard the Avadh Assam Express.

Following their arrest, the two accused were brought to Moran Police Station, where they are being questioned.

According to preliminary reports, both men admitted to their involvement in the killings during interrogation. Police have also recovered gold ornaments and cash from them, raising suspicion that financial gain could have been the motive behind the crime. However, the exact motive is yet to be established, and further investigation is underway.

The case pertains to the killing of Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan at their residence in Kamalabari locality of Duliajan in Dibrugarh district. Their bodies were discovered on Monday, November 16.

Raju Das, who had reportedly rented a room in the family's house, had emerged as a suspect during the initial investigation. His mobile phone was also reportedly found switched off since the day the bodies were discovered.

Police launched a search operation to trace the suspects, which eventually led to their detention at Simaluguri railway station while they were allegedly attempting to leave the area by train.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the killings and establish the motive behind the crime.