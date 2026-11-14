Two accused persons escaped from Lakhipur Police Station in Assam's Goalpara district after allegedly breaking a window grille, raising questions over security arrangements and the functioning of police personnel on duty.

The accused, identified as Jannatul Firdaus alias Ratul and Nabeer, had been detained in connection with a series of theft incidents reported in Lakhipur town.

According to reports, Ratul was picked up from his residence at around 1 am. He is also allegedly involved in several other criminal cases, including multiple cases related to drug offences.

Despite being in police custody, the two accused reportedly managed to escape through a window after breaking its grille. The incident took place even as security personnel were present at the police station.

The escape has raised concerns over the security arrangements at Lakhipur Police Station and prompted questions about how the two accused managed to flee despite being in custody.

The incident has also caused embarrassment to the Assam Police, with the alleged lapses in the handling of the detainees drawing attention to security protocols at the police station.