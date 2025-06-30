Assam: Two accused in Bokakhat CRPF camp grenade attack, injured in police firing during arms recovery

A late-night police operation in Bokakhat took a dramatic turn when a gunfight broke out between security personnel and two accused linked to a recent grenade explosion. The incident occurred while the police were escorting the duo to recover hidden firearms based on information revealed during interrogation.



The two accused, identified as Bhavesh Kalita and Sanjeev Baruah, had earlier been apprehended by the police on the night of June 26 from Tezpur and Lakhimpur, respectively. During preliminary questioning, both confessed to concealing two pistols near the Panbari agricultural farm.



On Sunday night, the police escorted the suspects to the designated location to retrieve the weapons. According to official sources, the situation escalated when the accused allegedly attempted to flee or resist, prompting police to open fire in response. Both suspects sustained bullet injuries during the encounter.



Following the operation, police recovered the two pistols from the concealed site. Further investigation revealed that Kalita and Baruah had allegedly supplied grenades to Ankur Das and Rupjyoti Das prior to the grenade blast.



The injured accused were immediately transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical treatment. Police have stated that the investigation into the grenade explosion and associated arms network is ongoing.