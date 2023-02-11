Assam government has suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for their alleged involvement in the large scale irregularities in appointment in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited.



The two suspended officials have identified as Anuradha Adhikari and Naren Chandra Basumatary.

The officers Anuradha Adhikari and Naren Chandra Basumatary were employed by the AFDCL as Managing Directors at the time of the alleged irregularities.



According to a notification issued by the Assam Government's Personnel Department, Anuradha Adhikari, ACS had engaged in extensive irregularities in regularizing employees and appointing contractual employees in the Assam Fishery Director, AFDCL, according to the High Power Committee established by the state government.



Under the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules of 1964, Anuradha Adhikari, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Border Protection, and in the Development Department, has already been the subject of a departmental proceeding. Throughout the suspension, Guwahati will continue to serve as her headquarters.

Similar notices were also issued against Naren Chandra Basumatary by Assam's Personnel Department.



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