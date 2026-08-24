Assam: Two alleged drug suppliers arrested in Nagaon’s Dhing, narcotics seized

Police arrested two alleged drug suppliers and seized suspected narcotics during an operation in the Lalipathar area of Besamari in Assam’s Nagaon district, officials said.

Acting on specific information, a team from Ahomgaon Police, led by Rupjyoti Hazarika, Officer-in-Charge of the Ahomgaon Police Patrol Post, conducted the operation in Lalipathar on Sunday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Anarul Haque, son of Umar Ali of Borbeti, and Ashwad Ullah, son of Rahmat Ali of Lalipathar.

Police said a soap box containing suspected drugs was seized during the operation. Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also taken into custody.

According to the police, the two men were allegedly involved in supplying drugs in Lalipathar, Besamari and Borbeti for a prolonged period and were suspected of operating a drug distribution network in the area.

The accused are currently being questioned by Dhing Police. Investigators are examining their alleged links with other persons involved in the supply and distribution of illegal drugs in the region.

Police said further arrests could follow if the interrogation establishes the involvement of additional members of the alleged network.