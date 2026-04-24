Assam: Two-and-a-half-year-old dies after vehicle hits toddler in Guwahati's Paltan Bazar, mob vandalises car

A two-and-a-half-year-old toddler was killed in a road accident in the Paltanbazar area of Guwahati on Friday, April 24, triggering unrest and public outrage at the scene.



According to initial reports, the incident occurred when a Mahindra Thar allegedly struck the minor, identified as Rahela Khatun. The impact proved fatal. The child was immediately rushed for medical attention but succumbed to injuries. The body has been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.



Police have seized the vehicle involved in the accident, which was reportedly operating without a registration number. The driver has been identified as Mintu Ali, who is reportedly associated with a vehicle dealership.



Following the incident, tensions escalated as locals gathered at the accident site. In the ensuing chaos, a Swift car driver, identified as Digambar Deka, who had reportedly intervened to assist the injured child, was mistakenly targeted by a section of the crowd.



The mob vandalised the Swift vehicle and assaulted the driver despite his attempts to help. Police personnel later arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control, and dispersed the crowd.



An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident and the subsequent violence.