Two armed miscreants were killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday night. The encounter took place in the Khungring area under the Runikhata police station in Chirang district

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Prakash Medhi was injured in the gunfight. One among the deceased persons was identified as Mahanta Narzary, a former member of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB).

Based on confidential information, a Chirang district police squad began an operation at Choudhaguri village near Khungring on Tuesday midnight to apprehend the primary mastermind Mahanta Narjari in the March 29 heist at Jamunaguri and Indrapur in Amteka on the Bhutan border.

As a result, the additional superintendent of police was shot twice in the hand. When they collided with the cops, Mahanta Narjari and one of his teammates were seriously injured. Meanwhile, Mahanta Narjari and his teammate were declared dead by doctors. The two armed victims are believed to be former NLFB members.

In another incident, a young man named Raja Boro (20) was shot dead by miscreants in Khamarpara, near Kishan Bazar, under the Dhaligaon police station. Two armed miscreants broke into the house of Raja Boro’s brother-in-law. Raja Boro was later shot dead on the road while he was rushed to the spot. The act has sparked outrage in the entire Sirang district.