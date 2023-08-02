Assam police have arrested two people in the case relating to arms training given by Bajrang Dal to around 350 youths of the state recently.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bijoy Ghosh from Mangaldoi's Ward number 4 and Gopal Boro hailing from Dimakusi.



This comes after India TodayNE broke the story wherein a video allegedly showing Bajrang Dal members practising arms training at a school in Mangaldoi came to light.

The arrests were made by the Assam police after a case was registered in connection with the arms training programme organised by the Bajrang Dal.

It is to be mentioned here that earlier on August 1, police arrested two more persons related to the case.

The arrested person identified as Hemanta Payeng is the president of the school’s managing committee and Ratan Das, however, they were released on bail.

Meanwhile, Hemanta Payeng also filed an FIR claiming that one Abhijit Ghosh sought permission from him to organise a yoga camp at the school from July 27.



Also Read: Assam police to register case over arms training camp organised by Bajrang Dal

Payeng said that he came to know about the arms training camp of the Bajrang Dal only from the news in the media.

Currently, the police have issued a lookout notice for Abhijit Ghosh and Subrata Ghosh.

Around 350 young men in Assam received training on handling arms, including small guns, during a seven-day camp between July 24 and July 30 in Mornoi village in Darrang District, 100 kilometres from the state capital Guwahati.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Nilav Ritu, vice-president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal acknowledged that the training indeed took place and was done to counter the security threat posed by alleged illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

In the camp, the cadres received training in martial arts, weapons, survival skills, quick thinking, politics and Vedic rituals. The training also included ideological orientation and hand-to-hand combat. The trainees were aged between 18 and 30. Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by Praveen Togadia claims to have recruited 50,000 youths in Assam.