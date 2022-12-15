Karbi Anglong Police on December 15 arrested two persons with arms and ammunition in Karbi Anglong district. According reports, one .32 pistol was seized from a person in Dilaji near Diphu on the night of December 14.

Police said that the person was taken into custody. In yet another incident the police recovered .32 pistol and a few live rounds from another person.

Police said that the man was arrested from Tarabasa in Dokmoka police station area.

Earlier on October, 2022, The police in Karbi Anglong district seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The seized arms and ammunition were buried inside the elephant camp of a forest near Diphu-Dhansiri Road in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The seized items include two grenades, 69 live ammunition and a magazine of AK-47 rifle, 12 SLRs and two pistol magazines, the Assam police said.

The recovered arms and ammunition belonged to the militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), the Assam police said.

The police informed that the arms and ammunition were buried by the militant outfit around four months back.