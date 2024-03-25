Two young individuals, identified as Sanjay Lama and Tutu Bora, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police home guard on traffic duty near Panikhaiti in Guwahati, Assam on March 24.

The incident unfolded in Lahapara, Panikhaiti, when Home Guard jawan Ashok Kalita, stationed at the Panikhaiti police station, intervened as Lama and Bora were reportedly consuming alcohol in public. Despite warnings, the two youths allegedly assaulted Kalita.

Subsequently, Panikhaiti police apprehended both Lama and Bora, who are residents of Gaonburha Road in Bonda, Guwahati.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.