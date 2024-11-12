Police, Army, and Military Intelligence (MI) units, working under the supervision of Additional SP (HQ) Tinsukia, have arrested two individuals involved in an extortion racket operating in the Phillobari-Doomdooma region. The suspects are accused of demanding money from local businessmen and Hindi-speaking residents under the guise of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I).

The arrests followed a series of extortion demands made in October. Both individuals, identified as Apurba Moran, alias Midu Asom (30), and Abhijit Moran (33), were apprehended after an intense follow-up investigation. Authorities said that the duo had approached at least two businessmen in the area, coercing them into paying substantial sums of money.

Apurba Moran, a surrendered ULFA militant, and Abhijit Moran, both residents of Nom 1 Pithaguti Gaon in Tinsukia district, are facing charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. A case has been registered against them under Phillobari PS Case No. 34/2024, encompassing Sections 61(2), 319(2), and 308(4) BNS. The suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the extortion activities during their interrogation, with more details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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