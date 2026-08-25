Assam: Two arrested for firing incident in Dudhnoi’s Damra, businessman injured

Police have arrested Nayab Ali and Sabul Islam in connection with a firing incident at Damra in Dudhnoi on August 25.

According to the available information, the two accused were initially detained by police and subjected to marathon questioning before being formally arrested.

The firing reportedly took place on the evening of August 23, during which a local businessman sustained injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the firing and the motive behind the incident.