Assam: Two arrested for firing incident in Dudhnoi’s Damra, businessman injured
Police arrested Nayab Ali and Sabul Islam in the Damra firing case after detaining and questioning them. Investigators are now probing what led to the shooting and the motive behind it.
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Story highlights
- Police arrested Nayab Ali and Sabul Islam after sustained questioning
- The incident occurred in Damra area of Dudhnoi on August 23
- A local businessman was injured when firing broke out that evening
Police have arrested Nayab Ali and Sabul Islam in connection with a firing incident at Damra in Dudhnoi on August 25.
According to the available information, the two accused were initially detained by police and subjected to marathon questioning before being formally arrested.
The firing reportedly took place on the evening of August 23, during which a local businessman sustained injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the firing and the motive behind the incident.
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