In a coordinated operation based on a tip-off, Duliajan Police Station personnel arrested two individuals, Anowar Hussain and Rafikul Islam, both hailing from Juria in Nagaon district.

The police team seized 3.24 grams of narcotic substances contained in 12 plastic containers from the suspects. The arrest and seizure mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about their network and sources.