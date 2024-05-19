Assam: Two arrested for possession of narcotics
In a significant development in the fight against drug trafficking, Duliajan Police apprehended two individuals, Anowar Hussain and Rafikul Islam, for possessing narcotics. The police seized 3.24 grams of narcotics stored in 12 plastic containers.
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In a coordinated operation based on a tip-off, Duliajan Police Station personnel arrested two individuals, Anowar Hussain and Rafikul Islam, both hailing from Juria in Nagaon district.
The police team seized 3.24 grams of narcotic substances contained in 12 plastic containers from the suspects. The arrest and seizure mark a significant step in the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.
Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about their network and sources.
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