The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two individuals in Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in betting during IPL matches.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted raids at the homes of the suspects in the Bilasipara area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahidul Islam and Mozidul Islam.

During the raid, the STF seized a significant amount of evidence pointing to the duo's involvement in the betting ring. The confiscated items included five mobile phones, passbooks from three different banks, a chequebook, and PAN cards.

Following their arrest, Sahidul and Mozidul were handed over to the Bilasipara police station for further investigation and legal action.