Police in Assam’s Dhubri district have arrested two men for allegedly uploading videos on Facebook that promote hate speech and express support for Pakistan, raising concerns about potential communal unrest.

The accused have been identified as Abubin Miraz Uddin Sheikh, a resident of Alomganj, and Arif Rahman from Puber Gaon village, both under the Gauripur police station jurisdiction. They were taken into custody on Friday following reports that the videos shared from their accounts contained provocative material that could incite disharmony.

Officials said the content is currently under examination, and the two may face charges under sections related to promoting enmity between groups and disturbing public tranquillity.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their efforts to track digital content that could pose a threat to social cohesion. Police emphasised that any attempts to use social media for spreading hate or glorifying anti-national sentiments will be dealt with firmly.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the videos and the motivations behind their dissemination. More details are expected as the case progresses.