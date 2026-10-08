Assam: Two arrested in Guwahati over arson, loot and criminal conspiracy; 78 mobile phones, 74 rubber stamps, seized

Two men were arrested from Bhetapara in Guwahati, Assam by a team of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) in connection with a case involving arson, loot and alleged criminal conspiracy, police said. The accused were identified as Md Jillat Anam, 46, and Md Tahid Rajib Anam, 51, both residents of Bilasipara in Assam’s Dhubri district.

According to police, the arrests were made by personnel of Gorchuk Police Station during an operation in the Bhetapara area.

Police said a large quantity of suspected incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the two accused. The seized items include 78 mobile phones, one laptop, 74 rubber stamps, 11 ATM cards, 19 passbooks and 37 USB drives.

The police team also seized two printers, a Scorpio vehicle key, 42 cheque books and Rs 2,73,500 in cash, along with other documents allegedly linked to the case.

The two men have been arrested in connection with the case registered over allegations of arson, loot and criminal conspiracy. Further legal action has been initiated, police said.