Assam: Two arrested in Kerala over alleged Rs 50 lakh WhatsApp impersonation fraud

Dibrugarh Police in Assam arrested two people from Kerala’s Malappuram district in connection with an alleged WhatsApp impersonation fraud involving around Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Tuesday, September 22.

The arrests were made as part of the investigation into Dibrugarh Police Station Case No. 268/2026, registered under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team from Dibrugarh Police conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations in Kerala with assistance from the Kerala Police. The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Arshad Wasim Ahmed, with investigators tracking the financial trail allegedly linked to the fraud.

The arrested accused have been identified as 26-year-old Suhail Paloli, a resident of Kerala Estate, and Asarudheen P, a resident of Kuttathi. Both are under the jurisdiction of Karuvarakundu Police Station in Malappuram district.

According to investigators, part of the allegedly defrauded amount was traced to Paloli's bank account. Police said Rs 4.50 lakh of the allegedly siphoned-off money was transferred directly into his account and was subsequently withdrawn through a cheque.

Investigators have also alleged that Asarudheen P facilitated the movement of the fraudulent funds. Police suspect that he had links with a wider network involved in handling and transferring money obtained through fraudulent activities.

Both accused are currently in police custody, while the investigation is underway.

Dibrugarh Police are examining the broader financial trail to determine how the money was routed through different bank accounts and identify other individuals who may have been involved in the alleged fraud.