In a targeted operation based on actionable intelligence, authorities conducted a thorough search in coach no. H1 of Train No. 14620 DN Tripura Sundari Express at Platform no. 2 of Guwahati Railway Station on May 3 at approximately 5:30 pm. The operation resulted in the apprehension of two individuals identified as Yogesh Kumar, aged 32, son of Pradip Kumar Singh, hailing from Narar village, Kaluahi police station jurisdiction, Madhubani district, Bihar and Om Prakash, aged 25, son of Pawan Kumar, residing in Narar Pashim village, Kaluahi police station, Madhubani district, Bihar.

During the search, authorities recovered a total of 89.100 kilograms of suspected marijuana meticulously concealed in seven packets. It was revealed that the suspects were en route from Agartala, Tripura to Bihar.

Legal proceedings against the apprehended individuals have been initiated as per the applicable laws governing such offenses. The operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to curb the illicit trafficking of narcotics across state borders.

Further details regarding the apprehension and subsequent legal actions are awaited as the investigation progresses.