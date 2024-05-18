Two individuals were arrested with drugs in Khanamukh, Sonitpur district. The Chariduar police apprehended Rahul Das and Ahmadullah, suspected drug smugglers during a routine operation.

According to police sources, the estimated value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 50,000.

The operation was conducted following a tip-off about the illegal activities in the area. The police acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects and confiscate the contraband.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of Sonitpur police to combat drug trafficking in the region and maintain public safety.