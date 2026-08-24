Assam: Two arrested with fake gold boat in Bongaigaon’s Manikpur

Manikpur Police in Bongaigaon district arrested two persons and seized an allegedly fake gold boat during an operation at Bhandara Bazar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sofikul Islam, 25, of Nambar Para No. 2 and Aliyar Khan, 55, of Golapara No. 3.

According to police, the duo had allegedly purchased the fake gold boat from Rangia for Rs 2 lakh and brought it to the area.

Police also seized two mobile phones and a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-EW-2076 from their possession.

The operation was conducted by police personnel under the jurisdiction of the Girukabari Police Patrol Inspection Outpost. Officer-in-Charge Hriday Goswami said an investigation is underway to gather further details and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged transaction.