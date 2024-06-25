An EGPD team from Dispur Police Station arrested two men, Hiramul Islam (24) from Bihpuria and Nazirul Islam (19) from Laluk, after seizing ?34,09,000 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and a fake piece of gold from their vehicle.

The operation took place when the EGPD team intercepted the vehicle, registered as AS12 CC 0399, and conducted a search.

During the search, they discovered the substantial amount of counterfeit ?500 denomination notes and a piece of fake gold.

Hiramul Islam and Nazirul Islam were immediately taken into custody, and the fake currency and gold were confiscated.

The EGPD has initiated legal action against the suspects, who are now facing charges related to possession and distribution of counterfeit currency and fraud.