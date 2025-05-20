In a major development in the fight against narcotics, the Dhubri district police apprehended two alleged drug peddlers late Monday evening in the Golakganj area. Acting on credible intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted two individuals near National Highway 17 and seized a significant quantity of contraband from their possession.





The accused have been identified as Rajib Sarkar (36), son of Korim Miya, and Hasmat Ali (30), son of Abdul Miya—both residents of Bidyadabri Part II under Golakganj Police Station.





Upon conducting a thorough search, officials recovered 175 Yaba tablets, weighing approximately 15 grams. The synthetic drug, often smuggled across borders, is known for its potent stimulant effects and increasing circulation among youth.





A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the seized tablets and identify any potential links to larger drug trafficking networks.