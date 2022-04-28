At least two aspirants of Assam police commando landed in jail for producing fake certificates in the current recruitment of Assam police commando at Shontilla in Dima Hasao district.

The duo have been identified as Amit Karmakar (24) who is a resident of Durabond and Suraj Karmakar (31), a resident of Kalain in Cachar district.

Meanwhile, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayant Singh while confirming the incident said that there was a physical test on April 24 and 26 for Assam Police Commando the two accused were found suspicious and during routine check their certificates were found to be fake.

Following which both the accused were arrested and a case was registered under IPC section 120 (b), 419,471 and 474 at Haflong police station.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating the matter and also said that they will soon apprehend those persons who are engaged in the racket.