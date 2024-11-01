In a coordinated operation near the India-Bangladesh border, security personnel successfully intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals attempting unauthorized entry into India. The duo, identified as Kobir Sikhdhar and Md. Selim, was apprehended on Thursday near Karimganj, close to the international boundary that separates India from Bangladesh.

According to security officials, vigilant monitoring along the sensitive border zone enabled the detection of these infiltrators, preventing a possible breach. The two men were stopped while allegedly trying to cross over into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

This arrests follow another significant operation by the Border Security Force (BSF). On October 3, the 4th Battalion of the BSF, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended a Bangladeshi attempting to enter India through the same stretch of the border. With repeated incidents of unauthorized entries, Assam has intensified its efforts, deploying additional personnel and increasing surveillance measures along vulnerable border areas.

The Assam Police, in coordination with BSF personnel, has been vigilant along the India-Bangladesh border in recent months, focusing on thwarting illegal crossings and bolstering security. With advanced monitoring technologies and strict patrols, security agencies have managed to capture infiltrators attempting to cross into Assam from Bangladesh.

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