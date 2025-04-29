The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Lumding Junction intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals travelling without valid documentation. The duo was apprehended during a routine inspection of the 13173 Kanchanjunga Express and subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Feroj Sheikh (35), a resident of Kachua in Bagerhat district, Bangladesh, and Moina Roshani Kashyap (31) of Phulbari Gate in Khulna district, Bangladesh.



During preliminary questioning, Feroj Sheikh disclosed that they had illegally entered India nearly a year ago by paying brokers who facilitated their unauthorized crossing. Since their illegal entry, both individuals had been residing and working in Bengaluru.



Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain their activities, connections, and the broader network possibly aiding illegal immigration. Further inquiries are underway.