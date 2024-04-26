Indian authorities have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals identified as Sujan Babu Das and Mohammad Junaid Ahmed.

The individuals were intercepted from the Brahmaputra train, shedding light on an illicit border crossing incident.

The duo's journey unfolded from Jayantapur Dawki in Bangladesh, traversing into Indian territory near Meghalaya's Shillong. T

heir route, which initially began with intentions to travel from Guwahati to Delhi, took an unexpected turn when they fell into the trap set by the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP).

Upon interrogation, the individuals confessed to authorities that their destination was Delhi, where they intended to seek employment in the construction sector.

It was revealed that they had been facilitated in crossing the border by brokers in exchange for monetary compensation.

The apprehension highlights the persistent challenges faced by Indian authorities in curbing illegal immigration and human trafficking activities across the Indo-Bangladesh border.