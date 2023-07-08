Assam: Two bodies found near PHED building in Guwahati's Hengrabari area
Meanwhile, police officials from the Dispur Police Station have arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.
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Bodies recovered in Hengrabari
Two dead bodies were found near the office of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Guwahati's Hengrabari area.
As per reports, the bodies were found inside a room near the PHED office.
Meanwhile, police officials from the Dispur Police Station have arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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