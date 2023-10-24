As the state gets coloured in the joyous festivities of Durga Puja celebrations, two bodies were recovered from different locations in Guwahati. An unidentified man's body was found in a pool of blood in the Hengerabari area.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, was an e-rickshaw driver. Locals believe he was stabbed and killed by unknown assailants. He was discovered by passersby near the LP school who informed the police.



Surprisingly, the entire incident was caught on camera with one man allegedly holding a sharp object in his hands, advancing towards the rickshaw puller and mercilessly stabbing him with the weapon.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Khagen Das while the accused has been identified as Tileshwar Das.

The Dispur police have taken the body for post mortem and started an investigation.

In a separate incident, another body was found near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Lokhra area. The body was discovered under a transformer inside the fencing at Bathoupuri.

The identity of this individual is also unknown. The Gorchuk police are investigating the matter.

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