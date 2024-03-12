In a significant development, Dhubri police apprehended two notorious fake gold traders from the Dhubri district's Chagolchora area on Tuesday.

A squad commanded by Munna Pachani, the officer in charge of the Dhubri Sardar police station, conducted an operation on a resident in the Chagolchora area following a tip, and the two phoney gold traders were captured.



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The two individuals were identified as Nazibur Rahman of the Bihpuria area in North Lakhimpur and Javed Hussain of the Chagolchora area in Dhubri. According to officials, the two bogus gold traders were in the process of building the gold boats in Hussain's residence to sale in the market when the police raided and arrested them.

Technically speaking, a number of individuals are thought to be a part of the extensive network that includes Javed of Dhubri and Nazibur of Bihpuria. Many more of these phoney gold traffickers or connection men might surface after the Dhubri police are interrogated, according to Pachani, officer in charge of Dhubri Sardar police station.