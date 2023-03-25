In a major crackdown on poultry smuggling, a team of Bhowraguri police seized two Bolero pickup vehicles loaded with broiler chickens being smuggled through the Assam-Bengal border region. The incident occurred late last night when the Bhooranguri police officer intercepted the vehicles and seized them.

The two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS-06-BC-9907 and AS-18-AC-2842 were reportedly from West Bengal and were on their way to Assam, ignoring the directions of the animal department. Despite the crackdown on poultry smuggling in the region, smugglers have been trying to bypass the authorities and smuggle chickens across the border.

This recent seizure has come as a relief to the authorities who have been struggling to curb the illegal trade. Despite the efforts of the animal department, smugglers continue to dust the eyes of the police and smuggle chickens into Assam every day.

The Bhowraguri police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to apprehend the smugglers behind the illegal trade. The seized vehicles and the broiler chickens have been handed over to the animal department for further action.

The seizure of the two Bolero pickup vehicles loaded with broiler chickens is a significant step towards curbing the illegal trade in poultry in the region. The authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to poultry smuggling to the police.