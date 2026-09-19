Assam: Two Bongaigaon youths die in accident while working in Telangana

Two youths from Assam’s Bongaigaon district died in an accident while working on a project in Telangana, according to sources.

The deceased have been identified as Kasem Ali and Muktar Sheikh, both residents of Bongaigaon district.

The two were working on a project in Telangana when the accident occurred, resulting in their deaths. Further details about the circumstances of the accident, including its exact location and the nature of the project, were not immediately available.

The deaths have left the families and local community in Bongaigaon mourning. Further details are awaited.