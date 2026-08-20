Assam: Two brothers among three arrested in Moran teen abduction and sexual assault case

Three youths, including two brothers, have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a Class IX student in Assam’s Moran, police said. The accused have been sent to judicial custody as the investigation into the case continues.

The accused have been identified as Samiran Koch, 19, Jaydeep Koch, 24, and Rongjyoti Changmai, 20. Samiran and Jaydeep are brothers. Police arrested the three from a rented house in Kushal Nagar during an investigation launched following a complaint by the girl’s family.

Police also seized three mobile phones, a motorcycle and other materials from the rented premises.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 7.30 pm when the teenager stepped outside the entrance of her home. The accused allegedly abducted her and took her to the bank of a pond located around one kilometre from her residence.

The complaint alleged that the accused attempted to sexually assault the girl and that she was subsequently injected with a substance, following which she lost consciousness. She was allegedly sexually assaulted after becoming unconscious.

The girl reportedly regained consciousness later and managed to reach a nearby house, where she sought shelter before informing her family about the incident.

The family lodged an FIR at Moran Police Station on Wednesday, following which police launched an operation and arrested the three accused.

The Moran regional unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has expressed concern over the incident and alleged that the spread of intoxicants and drugs in the area was contributing to unruly behaviour among youths. The organisation and local residents have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Questions have also been raised over security arrangements at the rented premises where the accused were staying. Local residents alleged that the building lacked adequate security measures, including CCTV surveillance and proper access control.

Police have not disclosed further details of the investigation. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing probe.