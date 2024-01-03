A historic decision was rendered by the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri, who convicted two brothers of drug possession and trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and sentenced them to ten years of hard labour with a fine of one lakh each.

The two brothers, Goljar Uddin Ahmed alias Raju and Gafur Uddin Ahmed alias Rakesh, both residents of Ward No. 13, IG Road, Dhubri, were found guilty under section 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri, Syed Burhanur Rahman also ordered that in case of default in payment of fine, they will have to undergo another one year of imprisonment.

The case was registered at the Dhubri Police Station as case no. 363/2022, based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged on July 13, 2022 by Sub-Inspector Chandan Rout, who was the seizing officer.

The investigation officer of the said case was Sub-Inspector (P) Baharul Islam, who submitted the charge sheet against both the accused.

According to the prosecution, Additional Public Prosecutor, Dinesh Choudhary, police recovered sufficient amount of Phensedyl bottles, all of which are prohibited under the NDPS Act.

The judgement has been hailed as a historic one by the anti-drug activists and the police, who said that it will act as a deterrent for the drug peddlers and smugglers operating in the region.

The Dhubri district, which shares a border with Bangladesh, has been notorious for the rampant drug trade and consumption, posing a serious threat to the public health and security.

