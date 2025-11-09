Assam: Two brothers drown during grandmother’s last rites in Kapili River

A tragic incident occurred at Sildubi ghat on the Kapili River in West Karbi Anglong district on November 9, where two brothers from Imphal, Manipur, drowned while performing the last rites of their maternal grandmother.

The victims have been identified as Lalu Shah and Shubham Shah (ages yet to be confirmed). According to reports, the duo entered the river to bathe amidst the ongoing funeral rites but failed to resurface, prompting local villagers to raise an alarm.

Upon receiving information, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Hojai Police rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search operation. After several hours of effort, the bodies of both brothers were recovered downstream.

Authorities have conducted post-mortem examinations and subsequently handed over the bodies to their grieving family members.

In a separate tragedy on November 8, three second-year students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar drowned at Bahkol Waterfall in Lower Boulsol area under Harangajao Police Station in Dima Hasao district on November 8.

The victims were identified as Radhika Kumari (19) from Bihar, Sarvakritika (20) from Uttar Pradesh, and Sauhard Rai (20) from Uttar Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, the students, along with a group of friends, were enjoying a picnic when they decided to take a bath in the waterfall pool. A sudden undercurrent reportedly swept them away, leaving rescuers helpless despite immediate efforts.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, carried out overnight search operations. The bodies were recovered the next morning, approximately one kilometre downstream from the site.

Following the incident, NIT Silchar declared a holiday and arranged counselling sessions for students traumatized by the tragedy. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem examinations before being handed over to their families.

Condolences have poured in from the Chief Minister’s Office, the CEM of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and several local leaders. While the state government is yet to announce ex-gratia compensation, officials said relief would be provided as per existing norms.

The twin incidents have triggered shock and concern across the state, with locals urging authorities to install warning signages, restrict deep bathing areas, and deploy lifeguards at high-risk tourist and picnic spots like Kapili River and Bahkol Waterfall to prevent further loss of life.