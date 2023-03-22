Two buffaloes died during a thunderstorm that struck Ramdeo village in Gossaigaon sub-division on March 21 afternoon. According to sources, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when a sudden lightning struck the area, killing the two animals instantly.

The owner of the buffaloes, Anil Murmu, was shocked to find his prized possessions dead in the aftermath of the thunderstorm. The officer-in-charge of Sapkata police station, Shiv Prasad Kalita, visited the spot and took stock of the situation. He also informed the Forest Department and the Animal Husbandry Department about the incident.

The estimated value of the two buffaloes is around Rs 1.5 lakh, which is a significant loss for the owner. The locals are seeking compensation from the government for the loss of the insects.

This incident has raised concerns about the safety of livestock during thunderstorms and the need for measures to protect them. The authorities are yet to respond to the demand for compensation.