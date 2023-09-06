Two incidents of chain snatching were reported within hours in Guwahati, Assam on September 6.

In the first instance, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman at Devadaru Path near Rajdhani Masjid in Hatigaon, Guwahati.

The victim identified as Uma Aiyar had gone out to the nearby market when the miscreants arrived and snatched the gold chain away from her.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Dispur Police Station.

Another similar incident of chain snatching came to light from the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati.

The incident took place in Narayanpur area of Ganeshguri, and the victim has been identified as Putoli Deka.

Another incident of chain snatching was reported from the Beltola area where a woman was attacked while she was out on a morning walk.

The miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain.

The city has seen an abrupt rise in the chain-snatching cases.

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