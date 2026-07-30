Assam: Two child labourers rescued during special drive at Hailakandi’s Algapur market

The Hailakandi district administration has intensified its efforts to eliminate child labour, with a district-level task force rescuing two child labourers during a special operation at Algapur market.

The children were rescued from two separate commercial establishments during the drive conducted by the District Level Task Force, officials said.

Following the rescue, both children were placed under the care of the District Child Protection Committee and shifted to a children’s home to ensure their safety and well-being. The administration said necessary arrangements were being made for their care, protection and rehabilitation.

Officials said the primary objective of the initiative was to prevent children from being engaged in labour and help them return to education and a safe, normal life.

The district administration said similar operations would continue regularly in different parts of Hailakandi to identify and rescue children engaged in labour.

The District Level Task Force, constituted under the direction of the district administration, includes the Joint Commissioner of the district administration, senior officials of the Labour Department and representatives of the District Child Protection Committee.

Along with initiating legal action against violations related to child labour, the administration is also focusing on raising public awareness about child rights and the need to build a child labour-free society.

The latest operation is being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening child protection and ensuring that vulnerable children are provided access to education, safety and rehabilitation.