Two college students tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident in Dhubri, Assam, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Abu Syed Ahmed and Firoz Rahman, met their untimely demise after colliding with an electric pole while riding the motorcycle.

According to reports from locals in the area, the students were speeding on the bike when they suddenly lost control, leading to the fatal collision. Bystanders and nearby residents rushed to the scene to assist after the accident, but despite their efforts, Ahmed and Rahman did not survive the ordeal.

Police confirmed that the students succumbed to their injuries on the spot, before they could be transported to the hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed in the accident.

The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety measures, urging all motorists to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, aiming to shed light on the events leading up to the fatal collision.